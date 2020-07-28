RAYMOND -- A local restaurant announced Tuesday it is shutting down to “completely disinfect” after a bartender tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery in Raymond posted a message on its Facebook page Tuesday saying as a precaution they were closed “effective immediately until we completely disinfect and take all necessary precautions to keep both the rest of our staff and the public safe.”
Restaurant staff updated the post later Tuesday to say they had been in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and “have been assured we are taking the exact precautions they would expect out of a responsible business.”
“For those inquiring, the employee was a bartender on the restaurant side (fully masked) whose last shift was Sunday,” reads the updated post. “They were also here Friday of last week. They had chest tightness yesterday, were tested immediately and reported their positive test results to us moments before our post.”
The bartender has not been in the restaurant since testing positive or since they started experiencing symptoms, the post stated.
“We will post upon reopening and appreciate your patience while we do our part,” the post added.
Health officials have said they do not believe COVID-19 can be spread via food, food packaging or water.