Tucker’s is opening its sixth restaurant location in Bedford with a little something new: a beer and cocktail menu.
The former Outback Steakhouse building at 95 South River Road was an opportunity owners Erica and Hale Cole-Tucker didn’t want to pass up.
The grand opening for the breakfast and lunch chain is set for Oct. 25 after more than a year of renovations.
“We are crazy excited about it because it is just an awesome spot,” said Hale Cole-Tucker, CEO, on Sunday.
The new Bedford location will be the chain’s largest with a designated spot to pick up take-out orders, which continues to be popular, Cole-Tucker said.
The restaurant teamed up with Manchester’s Backyard Brewery for its beer selection. Bedford will also offer brunch-based cocktails.
Tucker’s has become known for its meals made from locally sourced products, including bacon, bread, coffee, dairy, eggs, fruit, greens and maple syrup.
More than 55% of the food Tucker’s purchases is grown locally and is seen as a big part of the company’s growth. At the start, the goal was five restaurants in five years but the Cole-Tuckers were unsure where it would go from there.
“I think we kind of exceed expectations when it comes to level of service,” Cole-Tucker said. “Our team really believes in what we are doing and I think that comes through in the guest experience.”The staff is known as the “tribe.”
The company previously considered a site on Huse Road in Manchester, but decided not to move forward.
“We’ve known for a while we wanted to have a store in either the Manchester or Bedford area,” Cole-Tucker said. “Our Hooksett store is way undersized and it pulls a lot from Manchester and Bedford.”
The company prides itself in opening in spots where restaurants have closed like a former Pizzeria Uno in Dover.
“This was an Outback just in a prime, prime location,” Cole-Tucker said. “When it became available we jumped all over it.”
Cole-Tucker said it usually takes between five to six months to open a location, but construction materials and equipment were tough to get because of COVID-19 related supply chain issues.
The couple spent the past year preparing the space. Some of the delays were on equipment, and even dishes.
“Normally everything is very easy for us to get and it was much harder,” he said.
The Cole-Tuckers were not hesitant to open its sixth location during the pandemic.
“With the pandemic, there were a couple really scary months where we didn’t know what would happen,” Cole-Tucker said. “When there was a clear picture of what was going to happen we started to see our concept was really built-out for weathering the storm through the pandemic.”
People wanted to support local businesses and felt safe in how the company handled takeout, he said.
The look and feel in Bedford will be similar to other Tucker’s — just bigger.
“It will hopefully evoke the same feeling,” Cole-Tucker said.
The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
The first Tucker’s opened in Hooksett in 2014. Since then they’ve opened locations in Concord, Dover, Merrimack and New London.