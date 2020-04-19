MERRIMACK - The owners of a popular New Hampshire restaurant chain have announced they will reopen their Merrimack location this Tuesday for takeout service, after temporarily closing the site earlier this spring to “pool resources” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurant co-owners Hale Cole-Tucker and his wife, Erica, announced Tucker’s of Merrimack, located at 360 Daniel Webster Highway will reopen Tuesday, joining Tucker’s four other locations in Hooksett, Concord, New London, and Dover in offering breakfast and lunch takeout every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At each location, the company has implemented a no-contact pickup system with two options: Curbside Pickup, or Grab & Go shelves located in the front lobby of each restaurant location.
“Our take-out sales utilizing our new grab and go system, as well as curbside pick up, have improved each week as people adjust to this new way of life,” said Hale Cole-Tucker. “We have been overwhelmed with the support of the local community, and the resiliency of our local partners.”
Tucker said his restaurant chain has also closed off access to the inside of their restaurants, with the exception of the shelves in each location’s front lobby, in an effort to keep staff and customers safe.
All five Tucker’s locations are also no longer accepting cash, and are now exclusively accepting card payments over the phone or through the restaurant’s online app.
Also, Tucker’s has started offering convenience items such as flour, butter, and individually wrapped rolls of toilet paper.
“These unfortunate circumstances have certainly taught us the value and importance of supporting local businesses, creating local partnerships and investing in the New Hampshire economy,” said Cole-Tucker.
Cole-Tucker said as the company re-opens their Merrimack location, they are working to bring back as many staff members affected by the pandemic as possible.
“The payroll protection program, along with the increase in takeout sales has allowed us to bring back over 50% of our furloughed team members,” said Cole-Tucker. “Our hope is that over the next couple of months, as sales continue to increase, we will be able to bring the majority of our amazing team back to work.”
The breakfast and lunch restaurant chain opened its first location in Hooksett in 2014, followed by New London in 2015, Concord in 2016 and Dover in 2017.
In 2019 the company announced it had shelved plans to open a restaurant in Manchester at 725 Huse Road, at the former Lowe’s property now home to Chunky’s Cinema and Pub.