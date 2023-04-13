NEW YORK  - Tupperware's financial woes follow a proliferation of free restaurant to-go boxes after a pandemic-era surge in delivery and carryout orders, and an onslaught of competition from cheaper food storage containers like Clorox's GladWare.

Popularized by suburban housewives hawking plastic tubs at private parties in the 1950s, Tupperware has lost its edge to rivals making cheaper, hipper and more environmentally friendly containers, analysts told Reuters.