Whole Foods in Salem

A Whole Foods is expected to open at Tuscan Village in Salem if this new six-story building is approved.

 RENDERING Provided by Tuscan Village

The developer of Tuscan Village in Salem says Whole Foods Market will open at the massive mixed-use development if plans for another 300 apartments win approval.

Joe Faro also said several new restaurants are coming, including The Capital Grille, Friendly Toast, Tavern in the Square and Sweetgreen. Faro’s Tuscan Kitchen will move to the development from its spot on Main Street.