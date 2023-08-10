The developer of Tuscan Village in Salem says Whole Foods Market will open at the massive mixed-use development if plans for another 300 apartments win approval.
Joe Faro also said several new restaurants are coming, including The Capital Grille, Friendly Toast, Tavern in the Square and Sweetgreen. Faro’s Tuscan Kitchen will move to the development from its spot on Main Street.
Faro wants to add 300 apartments to one of the buildings previously proposed for retail and office space. The new plan changes the building from two stories to six stories.
“Whole Foods said Salem will never be on our radar,” Faro told the planning board Tuesday night. “Well, ladies and gentlemen, if you bless us with this update, you will have a Whole Foods in the middle of Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire. It took us five years to get them to agree to come here.”
The first Whole Foods in New Hampshire opened in Nashua in 2014, and the Amazon-owned chain since has added locations in Bedford and Portsmouth.
The planning board will continue its review of changes to the master plan, which would allow a six-story, 439,041-square-foot retail/residential building with 300 units. The building will require a site plan review before proceeding.
The 170-acre development at the site of the old Rockingham Park racetrack includes the Central Village, North Village, South Village and a life science district.
Current commercial tenants include Chick-fil-A, L.L. Bean and Pottery Barn. Mass General Brigham operates a clinic on site.
Faro said a development of this size is bound to change, given economic conditions.
“The market has changed over the last five years,” Faro said. “It’s changed dramatically.”
The proposal for this phase of the development originally called for 600 apartments across two buildings, including one of eight stories.
The number of apartments and the height of the building caused a stir among some in town, with many residents venting on Facebook. Faro has since reduced the number of apartments to 300 and eliminated the eight-story building.
“I agree. It was too tall,” Faro said. “We looked at it. We heard you. We heard the board. ”
Building 4000 will revert to a five-story commercial building with no residences. Its use is expected to include entertainment.
Mark Gross, director of permitting for Tuscan Village, said the eight-story building was “a little aggressive.”
The 300 apartments being proposed are necessary to secure Whole Foods as a tenant.
Whole Foods has taken the same approach elsewhere in the country.
In June, Whole Foods opened in a six-story, 323-unit mixed-use apartment building within the 66-acre redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.
During his presentation, Faro said it can be tough to attract key commercial tenants.
“Four years ago, I called Capital Grille and they said to me, ‘The Salem Witch Museum? I don’t understand what you are talking about. We would never go there,’” he said. “I want to let you know they outbid Ruth’s Chris Steak House for that space.”