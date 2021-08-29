Developers have taken the first steps to bring a roughly 1.2-million-square-foot proposed science office and laboratory campus at Tuscan Village to life after filing conceptual site plan applications for six buildings in the northerly section of the 170-acre mixed-use development.
Tuscan Brands CEO Joe Faro said it’s too early to announce who the prospective tenants will likely be but said the campus would be able to accommodate up to four or five tenants, depending on the program.
“We are very excited to bring the Tuscan Village Life Science Campus in front of the board,” Faro said in a written statement. “We see the Tuscan Village as a great opportunity for all types of life science uses. Our best-in-class retail/restaurant mix as well as our walkable urban amenities and residential developments provide an opportunity for these companies to recruit talent north of Boston and beyond.”
The plans will be heard by the Salem Planning Board during its Sept. 14 meeting, according to Town Planner Ross Moldoff.
“This exciting project will be the largest and highest value commercial project in Salem’s history and will have far-reaching positive impacts on the local and regional economy,” Moldoff said.
The first building to be built in this section, formerly billed as an office park, is a four-story Mass General Brigham medical facility, which is under construction.
The bulk of the new buildings (861,440 square feet) would be used for manufacturing between two three-story buildings. The proposal also includes a 166,500-square-foot warehouse with six loading docks, a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building, a 20,200-square-foot quality control building (attached to one of the manufacturing buildings) and a 40,000-square-foot central utilities building that would provide the heating and cooling infrastructure for the other buildings.
A six-level parking garage would have over 1,000 parking spaces, and new surface lots would accommodate about 373 vehicles.
The proposed plans are an expansion of what developers previously discussed on that site. A couple years ago, they expected to build three buildings for a combined 867,000 square feet of gross floor area. That’s what was reflected in the approved Tuscan Village Master Plan as of its February update, but developers say they’re still in general conformance with the Master Plan.