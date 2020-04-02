Boston-based Berkshire Bank and Salem, Mass.-based Salem Five Bank partnered to finance a $60 million construction loan for the retail-centric South Village section of the Tuscan Village development in Salem.
Lenders say the loan will support a “strong roster” of retail tenants, including Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Chick-fil-A and previously announced stores such as L.L. Bean, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, Chipotle, Chase Bank and Drive Custom Fit.
The 170-acre Tuscan Village will ultimately comprise 800,000 square feet of retail space, 950 residential units and 1 million square feet of office space. The South Village represents nearly 200,000 square feet of retail space for about 26 tenants, according to developer Joe Faro.
Faro told the Union Leader recently the COVID-19 pandemic has caused challenges for his restaurant business, with revenues down about 85 percent and about 450 of his 700 Tuscan Brand employees laid off.
But he said that construction of Tuscan Village is moving forward.
“The only way out is through,” Faro said.
Faro said he is encouraged by the support from his lending and tenant partners.
Doug MacLean, managing director of commercial real estate lending at Berkshire, said the loan has been in process for several months. Its closing was not delayed because of the economic issues caused by COVID-19, but they checked in with Faro to make sure everything was still set to move forward.
“We sat with Joe and said, ‘OK how does this impact everybody?’” MacLean said. “He was singularly focused on getting the project ramped up and completed.”
He said Faro checked with tenants who have signed leases or letters of intent, and they said they were still very desirous of being in that location, MacLean said.
MacLean said the lenders added a rate floor, which he said Faro was amenable to, because of some of the unprecedented fluctuations in rates globally as a result of the pandemic.
“That was the only change of significance,” MacLean said.
He said Berkshire believes that in turbulent times like these, it’s important for banks to continue to lend.
“It’s easy to lend money in good times,” MacLean said. “In difficult times like these it’s good to have a partner that will stand by you.”
MacLean said this deal represents one of the larger loans Berkshire has done historically. When he joined the bank in 2017, the focus was on commercial real estate in Western Massachusetts and upstate New York, as well as some asset-based lending for businesses.
At that time, MacLean said the bank pivoted to expand its commercial real estate portfolio with larger-scale projects and by broadening its geographic reach. Today, he said the bank boasts $13 billion in assets and is comfortable lending for retail, mixed-use and office space developments.