The developers of Tuscan Village in Salem want to replace a significant amount of office space with 600 more housing units and entertainment options.
This would bring the total number of housing units to 1,785, which includes a mix of condominiums and apartments, according to Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine.
The housing will replace 286,400 square feet of planned office space, according to Mark Gross, director of permitting for Tuscan Village. The market for big corporate office spaces has “gone by the wayside” at least for now, he said.
“What we found through COVID is that residential has really taken off, especially in the rental market,” Gross said.
The massive 170-acre development is being built at the former Rockingham Park racetrack and includes the Central Village, North Village, South Village and a life science district. The ordinance is flexible in terms of how much housing will be allowed, but does require reviews by the planning board, LaFontaine said.
“We’ve seen the market shift over the last three or four years with COVID,” he said.
A public hearing is set to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Town Hall for the proposed changes to the sprawling development’s master plan to include the residential units and other tweaks to the master plan.
The major changes involve two buildings and parking garages in the Central District:
• Change a two-story 88,000-square-foot retail/office building to a six-story 488,277-square-foot retail/residential building with 300 units.
• Change a five-story 299,900-square-foot retail/office building to an eight-story 473,835-square-foot retail/entertainment/residential building with 300 units.
• One parking garage will change from four to six levels and a new garage with five levels will be added for a total of about 1,100 spaces. Another 100 spaces will be built underground.
One of the buildings will include 61,272 square feet of entertainment space and 61,363 square feet of restaurant and retail space, which could include some sort of entertainment, Gross said.
LaFontaine said many will likely be excited to hear more entertainment will be added back into the development after previously being nixed. Previous plans called for a two-story building with bowling alley and comedy club before being eliminated altogether.
“When they eliminated it we did receive some public input,” the planning director said. “They said they moved into the development hoping they would have that entertainment component.”
The uses will likely be a small concert venue and virtual golf, Gross said. These types of businesses have recovered well from the pandemic, he said.
“It has come full circle,” he said.
Developer Joe Faro also decided to change 91 luxury apartments into 70 luxury condominiums in the same building as a Marriott-branded artisan hotel with 165 rooms, which is now under construction.
The plans for the mixed-use development were presented to the planning board in December 2015. The project includes 4 million square feet of development.
Faro has previously said the development is about 50% complete.
About 625 housing units are now occupied, LaFontaine said. Apartments at Hanover Tuscan Village range from $2,422 a month for studio and $7,362 a month for a three-bedroom with two bathrooms, according to apartments.com.
“A lot of the units will be in the Central Village, which is currently under construction,” LaFontaine said.
Some of the shops include Homesense, Sierra and Market Basket in the North Village and L.L. Bean, Old Navy and Pottery Barn in the South Village. Mass. General Brigham opened both primary and specialty care offices this fall.
The Container Store opened its first location in New Hampshire last Saturday in the South Village. The 15,000-square-foot space is the chain’s second small-format design, according to the company.
As part of the project, artifacts from the old racetrack will eventually be on display in various pocket parks and other public spaces, according to the plans.
The planning board approved changes to the master plan about a year ago with conditions to add more recreation areas and workforce housing equal to at least 10% of the new residential units on or off-site, according to project filings. Workforce housing is tied to the area median income level.
Plans have already been approved for 74 units on Main Street, which will cover the requirements for one building. A proposed second building with 54 units on Main Street will cover the rest, according to the filing.
The property will likely see more changes as the market continues to shift, LaFontaine said.
“It speaks to the fluid nature of the development and the 80-plus meetings that we’ve had,” LaFontaine said. “It is a large, exciting development, and it’s kind of always in flux.”