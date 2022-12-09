Twitter

The Twitter logo is seen behind an Apple iPhone displaying the company's mobile application in an arranged photograph on Feb. 9, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Michael Nagle.

 Michael Nagle

A federal judge challenged Twitter over its refusal to tell the employees terminated in Elon Musk's mass layoffs that there's a class-action lawsuit on their behalf against the company.

Twitter wants the workers to sign away their legal rights as part of a severance pay agreement -- without mentioning the existence of the suit filed on the eve of hundreds of layoffs in early November just after Musk took over as boss.