FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed photo of Elon Musk in this illustration taken on Oct. 27.

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/Illustration/File Photo

Elon Musk's Twitter is leaning heavily on automation to moderate content, doing away with certain manual reviews and favoring restrictions on distribution rather than removing certain speech outright, its new head of trust and safety told Reuters.

Twitter is also more aggressively restricting abuse-prone hashtags and search results in areas including child exploitation, regardless of potential impacts on "benign uses" of those terms, said Twitter Vice President of Trust and Safety Product Ella Irwin.