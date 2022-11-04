Elon Musk begins mass layoffs at Twitter

The Twitter headquarters are seen downtown in San Francisco on Friday.

 NATHAN FRANDINO/REUTERS

Twitter Inc. laid off half its workforce on Friday but said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.