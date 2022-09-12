Musk

Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022. 

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Twitter Inc. said Elon Musk’s latest move to cancel his agreement to buy the social network is invalid after the billionaire said the company’s treatment of a whistle-blower gave him another reason to walk away from the $44 billion deal.

Musk’s latest move to terminate the deal is “invalid and wrongful” and “Twitter has breached none of its representations or obligations,” the company’s lawyers said in a letter on Monday, according to a regulatory filing.