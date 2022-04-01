Twitter tweets about long-awaited 'edit' feature on April Fools' Day Reuters Apr 1, 2022 Apr 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."Some commentators welcomed it.Some saw it as funny.Still others did not.The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny." Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Oil heads for weekly decline as U.S. plans huge reserve release Women return to U.S. job market in biggest jump since june 2020 Ikea wants your old furniture and will pay money starting April 1: No joke Evergreen to try a third time to free stuck ship U.S. economy not letting war, pandemic get in the way of a good time Auto review: With Chevy Suburban, the original SUV, space truly is the final frontier Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesMore 'Laurie List' names released, including former Nashua chiefLuxury apartment units take root in ManchesterFormer schools head rejects Carson City supt. job over 'slanderous' comments, contract concernsDWI License RevocationsHudson Logistics Center court cases droppedCommander says U.S. nuke forces ready despite Russian aggression, growing Chinese capabilitiesMerrimack man taken into custody after I-293 crash snarls traffic for hoursPolice: Man drives car into Lake Massabesic after shoe gets caught on gas pedalRussia begins to mobilize military reinforcements for Ukraine as casualties mount, Pentagon saysGirlfriend of Adam Montgomery found dead; she told cops she never knew about Harmony Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSt. Patrick's Day downtown ManchesterSt. Patrick's Parade in Manchester