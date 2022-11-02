Banned accounts will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has "a clear process for doing so," Elon Musk tweeted in the early hours on Wednesday, giving more clarity about the potential return of Twitter's most famous banned user, former President Donald Trump.

Creating such a process would take at least a few more weeks, Musk tweeted. The new timeline implies Trump will not return in time for the midterm elections on Nov. 8.