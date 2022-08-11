FILE PHOTO: A Tesla that rear-ended a tractor-trailer at a rest area off Interstate 75 killing both the driver and passenger

A Tesla that rear-ended a tractor-trailer at a rest area off Interstate 75, killing both the driver and passenger, is seen at the crash site near Gainesville, Fla., on July 6. 

 FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

WASHINGTON -- Two lawmakers who chair subcommittees overseeing auto safety asked the federal auto safety regulator for a briefing on its probes into crashes involving Tesla Inc. electric vehicles using Autopilot and advanced driver assistance systems, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, both Democrats, said in the letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) they were concerned that "federal investigations and recent reporting have uncovered troubling safety issues" at Tesla.