Two New Hampshire companies — one in Manchester and one in Keene — are among the dozen partner companies BAE Systems is honoring Tuesday.
BAE Systems Inc.’s Electronic Systems sector, based in Nashua, will be awarding its top suppliers at the fifth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier Symposium ceremony, which is being held virtually.
Twelve suppliers, including five based in New England, are being recognized for best-in-class performance for achieving on-time delivery and quality standards in 2021, as well as partnering with the company “to advance and deliver breakthrough technology to our customers,” the company announced Monday.
The award winners are:
• C4ISR Systems: Drytech Incorporated, Cookstown, N.J., a supplier of moisture control and air purification systems.
• Controls & Avionics Solutions: TTI Incorporated, Fort Worth, Texas, a specialty distributor of electronic components.
• Countermeasure & Electromagnetic Attack Solutions: Fairview Machine Company Incorporated, Topsfield, Mass., a provider of precision machining and assembly service.
• Electronic Combat Solutions: Timbercon Incorporated, Tualatin, Ore., a designer and manufacturer of fiber optic and custom cable solutions.
• Power & Propulsion Solutions: Vortex LLC, Peabody, Mass., a manufacturer of custom sheet metal fabricated & machined products.
• Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions: GS Precision Incorporated, Brattleboro, Vt., manufacturer of high-precision machined components and sub-assemblies.
• FAST Labs Technology Innovation Partner of the Year: Apogee Research LLC, Arlington, Va., a research company delivering technologies to manage complexity in operational systems.
• Rochester, U.K., Supplier of the Year: Harmonic Drive SE, Limburg, Germany, a supplier of servo actuator units and specialized gearboxes.
• Small Business of the Year: Temco Tool Incorporated, Manchester, N.H., a manufacturer of machined precision parts.
• Original Equipment Manufacturer of the Year: Precision Grinding and Manufacturing Corporation, Rochester, N.Y., a precision manufacturing company.
• Distributor of the Year: WireMasters, Columbia, Tenn., a supplier of wire, cable, connectors and other harness management products.
• Subcontractor of the Year: Corning Incorporated, Keene, N.H., supplier of advanced optics.