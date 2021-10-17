Northeast Credit Union’s Love Your Community Project recently included a food and diaper drive led by Rochester Branch Manager Tatjana Simon, center, Rochester Branch Member Experience Specialist Dee Dee Kivlehan, right, and her daughter Nicole Kingdon.
Two New Hampshire credit unions and one headquartered in Massachusetts that has a strong presence in the Granite State have been named among “America’s Best Credit Unions” by Forbes.
Northeast Credit Union, based in Portsmouth, ranked first place in New Hampshire. The company, founded in 1936, has grown to more than $1.9 billion in assets, over 140,000 members and 19 branches in New Hampshire and Maine, according to its website. It has about 330 employees.
This is the fourth year in a row Northeast was named best in New Hampshire by the magazine.
Service Credit Union, also based in Portsmouth, was ranked No. 2. The company, founded in 1957, employs about 750 people. It was established in 1957 to support military personnel at what was then Pease Air Force Base. It operates 50 walk-in locations in New Hampshire, North Dakota, Massachusetts and Germany and has more than $4 billion in assets.
Digital Credit Union, based in Marlborough, Mass., was included among the three credit unions listed for New Hampshire by Forbes. DCU, organized by Digital Equipment Corp. in 1979, is the largest credit union headquartered in New England as measured by assets and is among the top 20 nationwide, according to its website.
DCU serves more than 900,000 members in all 50 states and employs nearly 1,500 people. It ended 2020 with $10.1 billion in assets, according to its most recent annual report.
Forbes also selected two other credit unions based in Massachusetts — Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union and Rockland Federal Credit Union. Of the 5,068 credit unions nationwide, 3.6% made the Forbes list, which included 190 credit unions.
Forbes and Statista created the list based on an independent survey of about 25,000 U.S. consumers, who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts.
Consumers scored financial institutions on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.