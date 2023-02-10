The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 4.

 RANDALL HILL/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist.

The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.