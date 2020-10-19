200522-news-cvairport-016_7637

Dennis and Linda Mullen of Manchester wear handmade masks and cotton gloves as they check in for a flight to Tampa at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in May.

The virus-ravaged airline industry reached a milestone Sunday, carrying more than 1 million passengers for the first time in seven months.

U.S. airport security checkpoints processed 1,031,505 people, or 39.6% of the equivalent day in 2019, according to a tally by the Transportation Security Administration.

