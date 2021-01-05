Travel business

A traveler wearing a protective mask walks with luggage to the United Airlines check-in counter at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on Dec. 21.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The country's biggest airlines are asking the Trump administration to institute a "global program to require testing for travelers to the United States" -- and scrap many travel restrictions.

In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence on Monday, the advocacy group Airlines for America said it was supporting a proposal by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to implement the universal testing. The organization, which represents airlines including American, Delta, United and Southwest, said it also urged the administration to eliminate entry restrictions on people traveling "from Europe, the United Kingdom and Brazil."

