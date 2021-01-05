The country's biggest airlines are asking the Trump administration to institute a "global program to require testing for travelers to the United States" -- and scrap many travel restrictions.
In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence on Monday, the advocacy group Airlines for America said it was supporting a proposal by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to implement the universal testing. The organization, which represents airlines including American, Delta, United and Southwest, said it also urged the administration to eliminate entry restrictions on people traveling "from Europe, the United Kingdom and Brazil."
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Total bankruptcy filings for 2020 hit their lowest level since 1986 as a flood of government support programs offset at least temporarily the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and a related recession, Epiq AACER reported on Friday.