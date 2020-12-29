A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a White House-backed rule to require hospitals to disclose the prices they negotiate with insurers for an array of tests and procedures.
The 2-0 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is a victory for President Donald Trump's effort to make health care pricing more transparent so patients can be better informed when deciding on treatment.
President Donald Trump's delay in signing a pandemic relief bill will not cost more than 21,000 unemployed Granite Staters a week’s worth of benefits or an initial $300 supplemental payment as originally feared, according to a state official.