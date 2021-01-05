WASHINGTON -- U.S. bankruptcy filings for 2020 hit their lowest level since 1986 as a flood of government support programs offset at least temporarily the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and a related recession, Epiq AACER reported on Friday.
The firm's compilation of bankruptcy cases showed the Chapter 11 filings used to reorganize larger businesses still jumped 29% in 2020 to 7,128, compared to 5,158 in 2019, a tally that included major retailers like J.C. Penney driven under by the biggest economic downturn in a century.
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Total bankruptcy filings for 2020 hit their lowest level since 1986 as a flood of government support programs offset at least temporarily the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and a related recession, Epiq AACER reported on Friday.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. bankruptcy filings for 2020 hit their lowest level since 1986 as a flood of government support programs offset at least temporarily the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and a related recession, Epiq AACER reported on Friday.