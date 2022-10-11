Jamie Dimon, CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co., answers a questio

Jamie Dimon, CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co., answers a question in his office in New York in 2010.

 reuters file /Lucas Jackson

The six biggest U.S. banks are expected to have set aside nearly $5 billion in the third quarter to cover future loan losses, Wall Street analysts said, as lenders brace for a potential global recession.

Profits at big banks got a boost last year as they released funds reserved for potential COVID losses. In the third quarter of last year, they released about $4 billion of loan provisions, according to data from Refinitiv.