U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, dragged down by decelerating service-sector growth, closely watched survey data on Monday showed, but falling input prices and slowed hiring indicate the Federal Reserve could be making progress on important fronts in its bid to reduce inflation.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to a reading of 52 in July from 53.2 in June. July's reading showed the sixth straight month of growth but was restrained by softening conditions in the service sector. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.