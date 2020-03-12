MANCHESTER -- U.S. Cellular has added two new VoLTE cell sites in Manchester.
The first site along Mammoth Road will enhance U.S. Cellular's network in the South Hooksett area, the company said in a release this week. The second site will serve the Derryfield Park area and central Manchester.
The new sites are two of more than 178 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state. VoLTE also provides customers with new features such as HD calling and simultaneous voice and data usage, the company said.
U.S. Cellular, based in Chicago, is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States.