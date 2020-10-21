Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
U.S. commercial real estate deals tumbled in the third quarter as COVID-19 continued to hammer the economy, but prices showed signs of improvement, according to Real Capital Analytics Inc.
While investment volume fell 57% from a year earlier, prices climbed 1.4% on average, the research firm said in a report Wednesday. Deals picked up from the previous quarter, exceeding typical seasonal changes.
Two small Maine marijuana businesses filed a federal lawsuit against the state agency overseeing marijuana policy and seven recreational cannabis operations on Monday, alleging their licenses were granted illegally because they have out-of-state owners.
Apollo Global Management Inc. and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint outside counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday.
The U.S. economy continued to recover at a slight to modest pace through early October as consumers bought homes and increased spending, but the picture varied greatly from sector to sector, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.