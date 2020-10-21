Real estate

Customers sit in the outside dining area of a restaurant in front of an empty storefront displaying a retail space information on Madison Avenue in New York on Sept. 26.

 Nina Westervelt/Bloomberg

U.S. commercial real estate deals tumbled in the third quarter as COVID-19 continued to hammer the economy, but prices showed signs of improvement, according to Real Capital Analytics Inc.

While investment volume fell 57% from a year earlier, prices climbed 1.4% on average, the research firm said in a report Wednesday. Deals picked up from the previous quarter, exceeding typical seasonal changes.

