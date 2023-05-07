Credit

Total U.S. borrowing increased by $26.5 billion in March after a $15 million rise in February, the Federal Reserve said. Consumer credit card balances account for much of the rise.

 Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

U.S. consumer borrowing increased in March by more than expected on one of the largest spikes in credit-card balances on record.

Total credit increased $26.5 billion, the most in four months, after a February gain of $15 billion, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. The figure, which isn’t adjusted for inflation, compared with the median estimate of a $17 billion increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Bloomberg’s Jordan Yadoo and Alex Tanzi contributed to this report.