CONSUMER-CONFIDENCE

Shoppers carry bags while walking at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by John Taggart.

 John Taggart

U.S. consumer confidence declined in July to the lowest level since February 2021 on dimmer views of the economy amid persistent inflation.

The Conference Board's index decreased for a third month to 95.7 from a downwardly revised 98.4 reading in June, data Tuesday showed. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decline to 97.