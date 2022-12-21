WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labor market remained strong, but fears of a recession persisted, resulting in fewer households planning to make big-ticket purchases over the next six months.

Other data on Wednesday showed sales of previously owned homes falling for a 10th straight month in November, the longest such stretch since 1999. The economy is on recession watch as the Federal Reserve, which is in the midst of its fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s, wages war on inflation by trying to cool demand for everything from housing to labor.