U.S. consumer confidence rose in March to a one-year high as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and labor market, a sign that household spending may pick up more broadly in the coming months.

The Conference Board's index increased to 109.7 from a revised 90.4 reading in February, according to a report Tuesday. That was the sharpest one-month gain in nearly 18 years and exceeded the most optimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021