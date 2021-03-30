U.S. consumer confidence rose in March to a one-year high as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and labor market, a sign that household spending may pick up more broadly in the coming months.
The Conference Board's index increased to 109.7 from a revised 90.4 reading in February, according to a report Tuesday. That was the sharpest one-month gain in nearly 18 years and exceeded the most optimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's plans to spend billions of dollars on the United States' crumbling roads and mass transit include a novel twist - making companies and wealthy households, rather than drivers and riders, pay the cost.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - A year of pandemic-driven shortages of vital safety goods and medicines - not to mention consumer items like bikes and electronics - has not made Americans more willing to pay extra for U.S.-made goods.
Three of Maine's largest conservation groups filed a motion Friday in a federal court to add the U.S. Department of Energy to their earlier lawsuit challenging federal permits that were granted to Central Maine Power for its controversial hydropower transmission project.