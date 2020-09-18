Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
U.S. consumer sentiment increased more than expected in early September to a six-month high as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy's prospects.
The University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index for September advanced to 78.9 from a final August reading of 74.1, according to data released Friday. The median estimate from economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 75.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday effectively established a three-part test that must be met before it will raise interest rates: The economy must be at "maximum employment," inflation must have "risen to 2 percent" and it must be "on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time."
While the full economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unseen, I’m pleased to share the findings of national reports that highlight the momentum and steady growth of New Hampshire’s technology sector.