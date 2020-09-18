Consumers
Shoppers at the Queens Center shopping mall in the Queens borough of New York on Sept. 9.

 Peter Foley/Bloomberg

U.S. consumer sentiment increased more than expected in early September to a six-month high as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy's prospects.

The University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index for September advanced to 78.9 from a final August reading of 74.1, according to data released Friday. The median estimate from economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 75.

