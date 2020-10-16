Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment inched up to a seven-month high in early October as an uptick in expectations for better economic prospects in the future outweighed a reversal in assessments of current conditions, a survey released Friday showed.
The Univeristy of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers said its preliminary index reading for October climbed to 81.2 from a final September level of 80.4. It was the highest level since March and modestly exceeded the median expectation of economists in a Reuters poll of 80.5.
Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment inched up to a seven-month high in early October as an uptick in expectations for better economic prospects in the future outweighed a reversal in assessments of current conditions, a survey released Friday showed.