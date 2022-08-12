BIZ-CONSUMER-SENTIMENT-GET

A cashier processes a customer's order in a Kroger grocery store on July 15 in Houston, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early August to a three-month high on firmer expectations about the economy and personal finances.

Inflation expectations were mixed, with consumers boosting their longer-term views for prices slightly, while reducing their year-ahead outlook for costs.