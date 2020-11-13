Consumers

Shoppers walk through the Queens Center shopping mall in the Queens borough of New York on Sept. 9.

 Peter Foley/Bloomberg

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly declined in early November as an increase in COVID-19 infections and the election prompted Americans to reassess their outlooks for the economy and finances.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index for November decreased to a three-month low of 77 from a final October reading of 81.8, data released Friday showed. The median estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists called for a reading of 82.

