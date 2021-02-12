Consumer

Shoppers walk through a mall an Tucson, Ariz., on June 30, 2020.

 Cheney Orr/Bloomberg

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly declined to a six-month low in early February as the outlook for personal income deteriorated and more Americans anticipated faster inflation in the year ahead.

The University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index fell to 76.2 from 79 last month, data released Friday showed. The median forecast in Bloomberg's survey of economists called for a modest improvement to 80.9 and the result was weaker than the most pessimistic estimate.

Friday, February 12, 2021