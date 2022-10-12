Inflation

Customers shop at the GU Co. store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York on Oct. 7, 2022. 

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

A key U.S. inflation measure due Thursday is set to return to a four-decade high, underscoring broad and elevated price pressures that are pushing the Federal Reserve toward yet another large interest-rate hike next month.

The so-called core consumer price index that excludes food and energy is projected to rise 0.4% in September from the prior month and 6.5% from a year earlier, matching the rate seen in March that was the highest since 1982. But about a third of economists in a Bloomberg survey expect a print of 6.6% or more.

Bloomberg's Augusta Saraiva contributed to this report.