U.S. dollar banknotes

A worker counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 2, 2022. 

 Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

LONDON - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-month lows, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation.

Last week, the dollar index fell 4%, marking its worst week in more than two and half years, after data showing U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October, rising bets the Fed would scale back its hefty interest rate hikes.