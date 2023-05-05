Jobs

Long lines of job seekers during a recruitment drive in Baltimore. 

 Bill O'Leary/Washington Post

Employers created 253,000 jobs in April, keeping the U.S. economy afloat amid a banking crisis, rising interest rates, the prospect of devastating U.S. government default and a spike in layoffs.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent last month, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, as the labor market has recovered most of the workers who left their jobs during the pandemic and hovered near 50-year lows.