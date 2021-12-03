WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy added just 210,000 jobs in November, a disappointing month of growth that came as coronavirus cases began to rise in some parts of the country.
However, the unemployment rate fell to a pandemic low of 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent in October, and more people entered the labor force - two separate barometers of health in the workforce.
The mixed picture was the result of the two surveys that the Bureau of Labor Statistics uses in the report. The jobs added are from a survey of businesses, while the unemployment and participation rate figure comes from a survey of households.
The BLS also revised job growth for September and October, adding 82,000 more jobs gained than originally reported.
The strong job gains in October had raised hopes about a period of more sustained labor market growth. But coronavirus cases began rising the week that the surveys were taken, and supply chain issues, inflation and labor shortages continue to weigh on the economy, as well. Economists had been predicting about 500,000 to 600,000 jobs for November.
"Holistically this report looks pretty good," said Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management. "More people are participating in the economy and fewer of them are unemployed. When you take those two together, I think they're more important than what the headline payroll figure might look like."
Leisure and hospitality, the sector hit hardest by the pandemic, had a particularly slow month, gaining back only 23,000 jobs. It is still down 1.3 million jobs from February 2020.
Health care, down 450,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic, added back only 2,000 jobs. Hiring in other major industries like wholesale trade and public and private education was flat for the month.
The retail sector lost 20,000 jobs, with declines in general merchandise stores, clothing and clothing accessories stores; and sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores.
Some of the biggest gains were in professional and business services, which added 90,000 jobs; transportation and warehousing, which increased by 50,000, and construction and manufacturing, which each added 31,000 jobs for the month.
"The slowdown was largely driven by the service sector, which has both the largest remaining shortfall to precrisis jobs levels and has also carried jobs growth for the year," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor. "The delta wave is still lingering. We have seen improvement from the peak in September cases but are still at an elevated level. We can't write off the effects of the pandemic on the labor market."
Zhao pointed out that 69 percent of the remaining shortfall of jobs compared to pre-pandemic times are from leisure and hospitality, education, and health care - sectors that rely on face-to-face interactions among large numbers of people.
"Because covid sensitive industries are where job shortfalls remain, the resurgent pandemic and concerns about the omicron variant means that covid remains the largest threat to a full jobs recovery," he said.
Still, labor market growth has been encouraging this year so far: The country has been averaging adding more than 500,000 jobs a month, gaining back more than 5 million jobs lost in the early days of the pandemic.
In November, the participation rate - the percentage of people either working or looking for work, edged up - to 61.8 percent, a promising sign in the survey used to calculate the unemployment rate. The only major demographic group which lost workers was Black women, some 91,000 of whom left the labor force in the month, according to the report.
There have been some positive economic signs recently as well. Weekly unemployment filings have trended steadily downward in recent months, even dipping below the pre-pandemic average to a new historical low the week before Thanksgiving.
The trade deficit narrowed in October, and consumer spending increased at its fastest pace since March, according to estimates from the Commerce Department.
However, inflation hit a three-decade high in October, driven by soaring energy prices and ongoing supply chain backlogs resulting in higher prices in a broad range of categories including shelter, food, medical care and new vehicles.
And Americans say they are increasingly feeling skittish about the economy's long-term prospects. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index found Americans are increasingly wary of "an escalating inflation rate and the growing belief . . . that no effective policies have yet been developed to reduce the damage from surging inflation."
The surveys on which the labor market data is based were taken during the second week of November, at the beginning of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, and weeks before concerns began rising about the new omicron variant.
Before November's numbers, the country remained about 4.2 million jobs below where it was in February 2020, according to seasonally adjusted data from the BLS.