Crucible of molten glass

A worker pulls a crucible of molten glass from a furnace in Corning, N.Y., on March 28, 2017.  

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter, as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes stymied businesses and housing.

Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate after a 1.6% decline in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department's preliminary estimate showed Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose at a 1% pace, a deceleration from the prior period.