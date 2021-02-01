The U.S. economy will grow 4.6% in 2021 after contracting 3.5% in 2020, powered by a resumption of business activity and coronavirus rescue spending, but growth will taper off to below 2% by the end of the decade, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.
The non-partisan budget referee said its latest forecasts are based on current laws passed by Jan. 12, and do not include any executive actions or stimulus proposals by President Joe Biden's administration.
DETROIT – Ford Motor Co. and Google announced a strategic partnership on Monday that's meant to more quickly modernize the 117-year-old automaker in unique ways and more aggressively use data to drive revenue and improve customer experience.
