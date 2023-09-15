US-EVS-BG

In the past few months, all-time sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. topped 3 million.

 Bloomberg photo by

Taehoon Kim/file

Electric cars are smashing all kinds of records in the U.S.

Their share of new cars exceeded 7% for the first half of the year, speeding past a critical tipping point for mass adoption. In the past few months, all-time sales topped 3 million.