FILE PHOTO: Home for sale sign hangs in front of a house in Oakton

A home for sale sign hangs in front of a house in Oakton, Virginia March 27, 2014.

 REUTERS FILE

Sales of existing U.S. homes slid for an eighth straight month in September and will likely fall further in the months ahead as the housing market continues to stand out as the economic sector absorbing the hardest hit from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

The broadly weak report from the National Association of Realtors on Thursday stood in contrast with another strong reading of the U.S. job market, with the Labor Department reporting an unexpected drop last week in the number of people seeking unemployment benefits for the first time.