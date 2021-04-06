Prices at the pump will average $2.78 a gallon from April to September 2021, more than 30% higher than last summer, a government forecast shows. Pictured, traffic on Interstate 80 in Emeryville, Calif.,on Nov. 25, 2020.
Drivers eager to get back on the road more than a year into the pandemic will face the highest summer gasoline prices since 2018, according to a U.S. government report.
Prices at the pump will average $2.78 a gallon from April to September in the U.S., more than 30% higher than last summer. While COVID-19 will continue to affect petroleum markets this summer, more vaccinations combined with U.S. fiscal stimulus will support the economic recovery and drive demand growth, the Energy Information Administration said in its annual Summer Fuels Outlook report on Tuesday.
