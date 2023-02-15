Tesla chargers

Tesla chargers in Kettleman City, Calif.

 Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times

Tesla has agreed to open up its charging network to non-Tesla electric vehicles after the U.S. government said it would foot the bill.

Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, promised to provide 7,500 open-access chargers in the U.S. by the end of 2024, according to Biden administration officials. Taxpayer dollars will pay for the conversion of existing Tesla chargers or the construction of new ones to accommodate cars built by Ford, GM, Hyundai, Kia, Volvo, Volkswagen and other electric car makers.