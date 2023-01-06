An employee works

An employee works with materials for production in the warehouse of Haworth Furniture company in Holland, Michigan, on Dec. 13, 2022.  

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

The U.S. labor market stayed resilient last month while wage gains cooled, raising hopes that the economy may dodge a recession and the Federal Reserve will further slow its aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a revised 256,000 gain in November.