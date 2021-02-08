Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. households are hopeful they will be able to spend more freely in the coming year, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York - a sign that some consumers feel their finances could soon be turning the corner after taking a hit during the pandemic.
Expectations for how much spending will grow over the next year rose to a median 4.2%, the highest rate in more than five years. However, the outlook for how much earnings will grow over the next year remained flat at 2.0%, the sixth straight month without change.
LONDON - Misuse of climate models could pose a growing risk to financial markets by giving investors a false sense of certainty over how the physical impacts of climate change will play out, according to the authors of a paper published on Monday.
Elon Musk launched a pair of potential gamechanging shifts for bitcoin on Monday, promising Tesla Inc would take payment for its electric vehicles in the currency soon and revealing it had already bought $1.5 billion worth of it.