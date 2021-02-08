Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. households are hopeful they will be able to spend more freely in the coming year, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York - a sign that some consumers feel their finances could soon be turning the corner after taking a hit during the pandemic.

Expectations for how much spending will grow over the next year rose to a median 4.2%, the highest rate in more than five years. However, the outlook for how much earnings will grow over the next year remained flat at 2.0%, the sixth straight month without change.

