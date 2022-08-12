U.S. import prices posted their first decline in seven months in July, the Labor Department said on Friday, on lower costs for both fuel and nonfuel products.

Import prices fell by a more-than-expected 1.4% last month after rising 0.3% in June, the data showed. It was the largest monthly drop since April 2020. In the 12 months through July, import prices increased 8.8% after rising 10.7% in June.