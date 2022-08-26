A "Final Sale" sign at an H&M store

A "Final Sale" sign at an H&M store in the Herald Square area of New York on July 28, 2022. 

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Americans' spending posted a sluggish increase in July, even while they got some relief on prices, indicating the economy is feeling the pinch from the highest inflation in a generation.

Purchases of goods and services, adjusted for changes in prices, increased 0.2% after being flat a month earlier, Commerce Department data showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 0.4% advance.