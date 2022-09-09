Inflation

A customer loads 2x4 wood boards onto a cart inside a Home Depot store in Livermore, California, on May 12, 2022. 

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Economists trimmed their U.S. inflation forecasts through the end of next year, likely an encouraging sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to keep price expectations anchored.

Projections for the year-over-year personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, were lowered 0.1-0.2 percentage point for each quarter. By the first quarter of 2024, it's expected to average 2.4%, inching closer to the central bank's 2% target.